Popular Nigerian dancer and friends go crazy over 'Kwaku The Traveller' (WATCH)

On top of his voice, Pocolee rattled out the new song's lyrics with so much excitement and energy at a birthday party that it became contagious to all those around who equally jammed to the chart-topping track.

'Kwaku The Traveller' is currently the number one most streamed song on Nigerian music. This makes Black Sherif the first Ghanaian artiste to land on top of the Nigerian music chart with a solo track.

This becomes a historic feat that no Ghanaian musician has achieved in recent times, especially when Ghanaian music industry stakeholders have been keen to see Ghanaian songs penetrate the Nigerian music scene.

Often, it is Nigerian songs that are always dominating music charts in Ghana but Black Sherif has proved that the tables can change if the right strings are pulled.

Acknowledging his feat in Nigeria, Black Sherif shared a screenshot of the Nigeria Apple Music chart and wrote "NUMBER 1 in NAIJJJ! LOVE YOU SO MUCH CHALE❤️. KEEP STREAMING #KTT".

Black Sherif is not new to the Nigerian music market. His 'Second Sermon' monster hit track has also been a popular tune in the West African country which he visited some few months ago for shows and media tours.

The song attracted wild attention after Burna Boy also hopped on the remix. 'Second Sermon' has set Black Sherif on a good path as his breakthrough song and he is continuing the journey with 'Kwaku The Traveller'.