Portugal vs Ghana - Ghanaian celebrities predict a win for Ghana

Ghanaians have high hopes for the national team now more than ever especially after they defeated Switzerland 2-0 in their World Cup pre-tournament friendly last Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

In anticipation of a good game, scores of individuals, particularly celebrities on social media, have taken to their walls to either predict scores, share encouraging words and prayers in anticipation of the game.

Some have also shared pictures of themselves repping Black Stars paraphernalia and Ghana flags on their social media platforms.

While others are uncertain about the outcome of the game as they believe that it will be somewhat difficult for the Stars to get a positive result against the Portuguese led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, despite all the challenges and difficulties, Ghanaians are hopeful of a resounding victory.

Read the posts below:

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim took to her Instagram to wish the Black Stars all the best in making Ghana proud.

Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu also believes the Black Stars will surely beat Portugal. He highlighted that on of Ghana's strength is winning big games.

Ghanaian lawyer Sandra Ankobiah who earned a title as a prophetess after correctly predicting the outcome of the Ghana- Switzerland game as predicted yet another win for Ghana. This time she has predicted that Ghana will not only win against Portugal but also go on to win the World Cup.

Sports Journalist Owuraku Ampofo also thinks if Saudi Arabia could win against Argentina then Ghana can do more with Protugal.

The Vice President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has also rallied his support behind the Black Stars in a beautiful video. According to him, Ghana can stand the world.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the African continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.

The other group's opponent is South Korea from Asia.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup already starting on Sunday, November 20, Ghana’s Black Stars will play their first match on November 24.