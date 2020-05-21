The “Toto” hitmaker marked his birthday on Wednesday, May 20, and as expected, his wife, Stacey Osekere, took to social media share her usual naughty message for him.

Even though her message is romantic, it is extremely naughty.

After calling him the ‘president of womb shifter and organs rearranger association’, she went ahead to say ‘may God rearrange your blessings just like you rearrange my internal organs’.

He tweeted a throwback video with the rapper having a romantic moment and captioned: “President of womb-shifter and organs rearranger association... my beloved Son... my husband... Happiest birthday.... May God rearrange your blessings just like you rearrange my internal organs... God bless you my dearest husband.. today we jamming.”