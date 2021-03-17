According to the actor who is one of the popular showbiz faces who campaigned for Nana Addo and the NPP during the 2020 electioneering period, the move by the government is making some of them now look 'mindless'.

"If we campaigned for #4More4Nana to do more on the premise of free water&electricity during the pandemic and we turn around to tax the people, then it makes some of us who championed the course look mindless!", the actor wrote on social media.

Appealing to the President to find other means to pay for the cost of free water and electricity among other COVID-19 management expenses, the actor added that "Pls Mr President I believe in you! There can be another way of recuperating the money lost other than citizens paying for the free usage of water and electricity you affectionately offered to them... Thank You @nakufoaddo".

However, a fan @lupi_morgan, disagreed with his opinion when left a comment on his post to say that "I beg to differ on this, the free water and electricity was for the purpose of the emergency. But tax is different, it is what the government uses to build the country. There can be no infrastructure without tax, so don't mix the two issues".

Maintaining his stance, the actor explained that "@lupi_morgan since you know it all, the government could have increase taxes to help the growth of the economy, without saying folks should pay 1% Levi on VAT to help recuperate the Ghc 19 billion spent on free water and electricity".

Citing America as an exampled, he continued that "Joe Biden has given 85% of Americans 1400$ stimulus checks you think he won’t increase taxes to get the money back? But he won’t tell Americans he is increasing taxes because he gave out stimulus checks to help folks during the pandemic".

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

This comes after Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, addressing the 2021 budget said "when we say free electricity it doesn’t mean that the IPP producer is also going to say because the President has said free electricity I won’t charge for it".

Speaking on a Joy News TV show, he explained that " that 19 billion cedis have to be paid for at some point, the liabilities we have incurred has to be paid for ... so I am going back to Ofoasi to explain to my people why we need to ensure that we all pay that 1% extra so that we can continue to provide those services for the people of Ghana to protect lives and livelihoods".