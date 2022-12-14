Prince David Osei cancels intended demo; says 'the economy is getting back on track'

“Hallelujah the Cedi is appreciating remarkably. 9.56ghc to a 1$. The economy is gradually getting back on track!! Now we need to see the effect in our daily lives, goods and services.. God bless,” he tweeted.

A few weeks ago, the actor who is a known supporter of the NPP, called out the Nana Addo led government for the country’s poor economic woes. He took to social media to threaten a protest.

“The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together,” he tweeted,

Reflecting on his 2020 campaign for the party, he emphasised that "I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!”