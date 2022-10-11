RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prince David Osei regrets campaigning for NPP, threatens to organize demo over hardship

Selorm Tali

Prince David Osei is pouring out his disappointment in the Nana Addo-led NPP government.

Nana Adoo and Prince David Osei
The Ghanaian actor is one of the Ghanaian celebrities who threw weight behind Nana Addo's '4 More To Do More' campaign. Despite criticism over his political stance, Prince David Osei vouched that he trusts Nana Addo to deliver.

However, the Ghanaian actor has admitted his decision to campaign for the New Patriotic Party was wrong because the NPP government officials are only making lives unbearable for Ghanaians.

Actors Campaign against John Dumelo
According to Prince David Osei, H.E Nana Addo is sleeping on his job. "Mr President! With all due respect Mr President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians.. This is not acceptable Mr President," he said.

In a post shared on social media, he added that "we deserve better, we know there are global crisis and hardship. Yes we know! But looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship to the citizenry".

Sharing his regret of campaigning for the party, he emphasized that "I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!"

Threatening to stage a demonstration, he continued that "the Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating.. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together".

"God bless our motherland 🇬🇭 We want to see improvement in our livelihoods.. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favor because your legacy is on the line Sir!! @nakufoaddo," he concluded.

The actor registered his displeasure with a new report that states that Ghana is now ranked 1st by the World Bank with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2022.

According to the Bretton Wood institution’s October 2022 Africa Pulse Report, food prices have since January 1, 2022, gone up by 122%.

Selorm Tali
