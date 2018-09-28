Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo


No Waist Trainer Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo

The photo which looked like it was taken in the bathroom, had Shyngle in a skimpy black lace dress. One could see her bra and thong through the see-through dress.

  • Published:
Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo play

Princess Shyngle

The Gambian star, Princess Shyngle has decided to bless her fans with a saucy photo on Instagram to welcome the weekend.

She captioned the photo as, “Nobody can f**k my life up. You might be able to mess up a few days or a couple of hours, but my bounce back game is strong asf. Once am done being in my feelings, you no longer exist to me. At the end of the day, if you lose me it’s your loss and not mine.”

READ ALSO: This ridiculous Instagram challenge is for rich people

Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo play

Princess Shyngle

 

The photo which looked like it was taken in the bathroom, had her in a skimpy black lace dress. One could see her bra and thongs through the see-through dress. Is this photo a reminder to her exes for leaving her?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse List: 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend Pulse List 5 comedy movies that will make you laugh out loud this weekend
Take Your Bum-bum: Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong Take Your Bum-bum Fred Nuamah ignores twerking Moesha Boduong
New Horror Movies: 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend New Horror Movies 6 horror movies to watch with bae this weekend
Photos: Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US Photos Ohemaa Mercy finally has the Key To City of Cincinnati in US
King of Comedy: I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM King of Comedy I don’t regret crowning DKB as King of Gh Comedy – KSM
Testimony: My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little Testimony My parents mistook me for a dwarf; almost killed me – Don Little

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro Celebrity News Lil Win commissions new school in Offinso-Ahenkro
Celebrity News: I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown Celebrity News I have spent 10 years in showbiz ─ Rosemond Brown
Celebrity News: My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun Celebrity News My talent would have been limited if I did gospel music - EShun



Top Articles

1 VIDEOS DJ Switch meets Naomi Campbell and Bill Gates’ wifebullet
2 Akuapim Polo Video of Rosemond Brown begging for food at a party...bullet
3 Proprietors Lil Win plus 5 other celebrities who are changing lives...bullet
4 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
5 Range Rover To Chevrolet Salma Mumin's new ride shows her...bullet
6 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
7 Private Jet Contact Fella for your private jets and morebullet
8 Video Employee caught spitting in customers’ pizza on tapebullet
9 Menzgold Saga Nana Appiah Mensah makes Instagram account...bullet
10 Jezz See what Sarkodie's manager has for Shatta Walebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Rashida Black beauty and husband Kushman show off their new babybullet
2 Video Rosemond Brown promises presenter sex in exchange for a trip to...bullet
3 Video Delay reveals why she's not married and it's not her 'high...bullet
4 Celebrity Birthday Benedicta Gafah throws lavish private birthday...bullet
5 Video Stephanie Benson reveals why she does not go to churchbullet
6 Video Captain Planet is enjoying the body of an old woman -...bullet
7 Video Watch how Spio Garbrah danced to King Promise’s ‘Selfish’bullet
8 Video Afia Schwarzenegger calls on Kwaku Bonsam to help...bullet
9 Video "Step down for me" Buda to Kwaw Kesebullet
10 Video Patapaa eulogises Kwaw Kessebullet

Celebrities

Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
Beautiful Garage Meet D'Black's new luxurious "toy"
DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
VIDEO DJ Switch spotted having chit-chat with French President
Shatta wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Photos Shatta Wale shows off house and luxurious cars in response to Kwaw
Rapper Awal competes in the season seven of the MTN Hitmaker with other singers and rappers.
Wow Awal Mohammed goes to MTN Hitmaker
X
Advertisement