Princess Shyngle breaks the Internet with half nude bathroom photo

The Gambian star, Princess Shyngle has decided to bless her fans with a saucy photo on Instagram to welcome the weekend.

She captioned the photo as, “Nobody can f**k my life up. You might be able to mess up a few days or a couple of hours, but my bounce back game is strong asf. Once am done being in my feelings, you no longer exist to me. At the end of the day, if you lose me it’s your loss and not mine.”

The photo which looked like it was taken in the bathroom, had her in a skimpy black lace dress. One could see her bra and thongs through the see-through dress. Is this photo a reminder to her exes for leaving her?