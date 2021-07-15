RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Princess Shyngle drops of audio Moesha saying 'she's giving her things to the church'

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Princess Shyngle has waded into the Moesha Boduong repentance saga as she wonders what her new church may have done her.

Princess Shyngle and Moesha Boduong
Princess Shyngle and Moesha Boduong

Moesha in a viral video disclosed that she has emptied her account and sold her Range Rover because she is now born again. "Did you guys get her hypnotized or what did they do to her?" Princess Shyngle asked.

Recommended articles

Commenting on reports about how Moesha lost her properties in this short while, Princess Shyngle has dropped an audio conversation she had with her colleague actress, revealing that she Moesha) told her about giving her properties to the Church.

Moesha Boduong attempted suicide, confessed to pimping girls out to men, drugs and more.

"At this point, for her to acting that way and take all her stuff and give it away, that's just wrong," the Gambian actress who now lives in the U.S said, during an Instagram live session,

According to her "the last time I spoke to my friend, I think I have a recording, let me play it for you, so you guys can listen because we spoke over 3 hours and she told me herself that she is giving out her things to the Church".

She continued that "I think I have even have that recording with her own voice saying it so people won't think I am making this up or I am lying" and played a recording of Moesha speaking in the video below.

www.instagram.com

However, The Revelation Church has denied this allegation. In a Press Statement released today, it said "We would like to categorically state that at no time has Maurecia or any member of her family given any properties, cars or sale proceeds to either the lead Pastor or the Church. This is variable and any other claim is blatant from the pit of hell".

Moesha's church responds to Ranger rover scandal
Moesha's church responds to Ranger rover scandal Moesha's church responds to Ranger rover scandal Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

TB Joshua has been buried; check out his final resting place (photos)

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Market chairman dies on top of his wife’s salesgirl after taking aphrodisiac

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless

Palm Kernel Oil: The health benefits of this organic product are priceless [Global]