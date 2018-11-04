Princess Shyngle shades Essien's wife over divorce rumours

news

Princess Shyngle has reacted to news that Micheal Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, have divorced.

The Gambia actress, it will be recalled, admitted dating the Ghanaian midfielder but added she didn't know he was married.

It emerged last week that Essien and his wife, Akosua Puni, were having problems, but reports circulating in the local media on Wednesday suggested the pair had finally divorced.

It was claimed that Akosua Puni left her matrimonial home after growing tired of her husband’s cheating nature.

However, a family member has denied the reports insisting their relative is still married to his wife.

Commenting on the news, Shyngle wrote on her Instagram page that it will be dumb for a wife to leave her husband because he is still in love with his ex.

She wrote: “If you leave your husband’s house because he’s still in love with his ex and can’t let her go then you should definitely receive the dumbest wife of the year award”