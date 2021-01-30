The Gambian actress shared a romantic video of how a mysterious has proposed to her. Princess Shyngle didn't name the unknown man apart from saying she is now Mrs Bala-Gaye and described him as someone who has been his friend for over 10 years now.

"I just married my best friend. My crush since 8th grade even though you didn’t use to look my way back then the only man I ever hit on numerous times but I had no luck instead you choose to be my friend for over 10 years, little did either of us knew we were gonna end up together," she captioned the proposal video.

She continued, "Our real and genuine friendship brought us together and made our relationship and bound stronger than ever. I’m still taking it all in and I know all this would not have been possible without Allah".

Concluding her announcement, Princess Shyngle who now lives in the U.S, wrote: "I’m blessed to be married to my childhood crush, my forever crush, my best friend, gossip partner and love of my life.. Mrs Bala-Gaye 4life I’m officially a wife".

This becomes the second time the actress has shared a video like this. In 2019, she dropped a proposal video which sees her being engaged to another mystery man whom she said was called Frederic Badji.

Princess Shyngle and boyfriend, Frederic Badji

“I said yessssssssss. Omggggg I’m literally still on cloud nine right now, on the 1st of September 2019 the love of my life got down on one knee and asked me to marry him, it’s been weeks already and I honestly still I’m in shock, I’m about to be a whole wifey to the love of my life 🏽🏽 God has been so good to me and I honestly can’t thank him enough.” she captioned the post in 2019.

However, months later, the actress known for her slim waist curvaceous body, came to announce that her the relationship has broken down. Nevertheless, it appears Princess Shyngle has moved on and settling-down if this her latest information is something to go by.

Watch the video below which shows the moment Princess claims Mr Bala-Gaye proposed to her.