Princess Shyngle ready to snatch someone’s husband before summer after divorce (SCREENSHOT)

Princess Shyngle joins the ‘boyfriend snatchers gang’ as she announces plans to snatch someone’s boyfriend before summer.

Princess Shyngle and hubby, Bale Gaye [Instagram/PrincessShyngle]
The Gambian-born Ghanaian actress and socialite in her new TikTok post jokingly disclosed that she reveals she is going to snatch someone’s boyfriend this summer following her single relationship status.

According to the curvy actress, ladies should hold on tight to their boyfriends else, broken hearts will soon be their portion.

“I’m snatching someone’s boyfriend before summer,” the caption that accompanied the TikTok video she shared said.

She, however, added that whoever’s boyfriend she snatches before summer can feel free to snatch him back after summer.

“Feel free to snatch him back after summer,” she added.

Princess Shyngle has been through a lot in the past few months with her three months marriage coming to an end over alleged domestic violence but it appears the curvy and heavily endowed television personality has shaken off the disappointment to resume her lifestyle on social media.

