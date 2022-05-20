The Ghanaian pastor and mental health advocate met in the studio of Onua TV in Accra, where he decided to pray for her.
Prophet Kumchacha casts out marine spirit from Abena Korkor (WATCH)
Prophet Kumchacha has laid his anointed hands on Abena Korkor.
During the prayer, Prophet Kumchacha soaked Abena Korkor in the blood of Jesus and said "any spirit that is not from you, whether from her family, the marine or any gods, today I cast all of you out".
"From today, your life shall be renewed like how He gave Lazarus a new life, Abena Korkor, from today you shall walk in Christ," he concluded.
The mental health advocate shared the video of Kumchacha praying for her and captioned it "Thank You soo much for the word of prayer Prophet KumChaCha". See her post below which has attracted over 500 comments.
Social media users however have a lot to say about the video. One Instagrammer, @nanaefyalortty wrote "Abena are u sure u no go do again?" with @team_5o9 saying that "I hope he doesn't make the list ooo".
Commenting on the same post by Abena Korkor, another Instagram user @blaq_american44 said "waste of time and energy, this one will go back to default settings tomorrow norr" but @maabyna_papabi said "Amen amen amen 🙏🏾 I want to give offering to seal this prayer"
