Prophet Nigel Giasie reacts to viral video with 'TikTok slay queen' (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

A video of shirtless Prophet Nigel Gaisie hanging out with a young lady has gone viral.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen
Prophet Nigel Gaisie and TikTok slay queen

In the video, the lady who is only described as a 'TikTok Slay Queen' could be seen lying on the bare-chested man of God. She then filmed themselves whilst playing and singing Adekunle Gold's 'High' song.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, was aware of the video and looked straight into the recording camera and said something which could not be heard in the video.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie
Prophet Nigel Gaisie Pulse Ghana

Later, the video seemed to have been uploaded on TikTok by the lady and it has gone viral last night as the posture of the two in the video below comes as a shock to many.

The video with its speculations and commentary on social media has caught the attention of Prophet Nigel who has decided to clear the air about the video.

He shared a screenshot of the video on his verified Facebook page to say that the lady in the video is his niece.

"This was just brought to my attention. This Is my Blood sisters Daughter Her name is Sandra Mantey. They have Nothing about me so this what they will do!!! FUNNY PEOPLE.....IGNORE THEM**THIS GIRL IS MY BLOOD' SISTERS DAUGHTER*WICKED PEOPLE*" he wrote in a now-deleted Facebook post.

