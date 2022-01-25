RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Prosecute him now or discharge him - Shatta Wale's lawyer tells court

Selorm Tali

Lawyers for dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have expressed disappointment in how the State is unduly delaying the trial of their client.

Shatta Wale in handcuff

Shatta Wale is facing charges of publication of false news, together with his alleged accomplices, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, also known as Nana Dope, Eric Venator, alias Gangee, and Iddriss Yussif.

The lawyers, Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia and Samuel Ofori, who represent the dancehall artiste and his accomplices have told the Accra Circuit Court 4 that the accused persons were arrested with speed, aggression and put before the court only for the prosecution to go back to sleep.

Lamenting in court today, Tuesday 25th January 2022, Mr Avenogbor Esq said that for the past three months, all they do is to come to court for an adjournment.

"While Mr Ofori told the court they were ready for trial and wondered about the delay on the part of the prosecution, Mr Vortia prayed the court to begin considering an acquittal and discharge of the accused persons," citinewsroom.com reports.

The website added that the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey Esq. in response, accused the lawyers of the accused of violating a gentleman’s agreement on the matter.

He explains that the parties were accordingly expected to collaborate in the arrest of another suspect in the matter; but Shatta Wale's lawyers have since failed to cooperate with the State in that regard, he said.

Chief Inspector Terkpetey told the court that his outfit would resort to every means in arresting the said suspect who is at large. The court, presided over His Honour, Emmanuel Essandoh, subsequently adjourned the case to February 15, 2022.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

