Prosecute him now or discharge him - Shatta Wale's lawyer tells court

The lawyers, Jerry Avenogbor, Andrew Vortia and Samuel Ofori, who represent the dancehall artiste and his accomplices have told the Accra Circuit Court 4 that the accused persons were arrested with speed, aggression and put before the court only for the prosecution to go back to sleep.

Lamenting in court today, Tuesday 25th January 2022, Mr Avenogbor Esq said that for the past three months, all they do is to come to court for an adjournment.

"While Mr Ofori told the court they were ready for trial and wondered about the delay on the part of the prosecution, Mr Vortia prayed the court to begin considering an acquittal and discharge of the accused persons," citinewsroom.com reports.

The website added that the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Denis Terkpetey Esq. in response, accused the lawyers of the accused of violating a gentleman’s agreement on the matter.

He explains that the parties were accordingly expected to collaborate in the arrest of another suspect in the matter; but Shatta Wale's lawyers have since failed to cooperate with the State in that regard, he said.