RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Proud of lil bro'- Burna Boy reacts to Black Sherif’s album

Dorcas Agambila

Grammy winning-artist Burna Boy has reacted to Black Sherif’s debut album “The Villain I Never Was,” on his official social media.

Black Sherif and Burna Boy
Black Sherif and Burna Boy

The “last last” global hitmaker, has not hidden his love, support, and wild admiration for the fast-rising artist ever since his career took a glorious turn a few years ago.

Read Also

One can’t talk about the magnanimous success of Black Sherif without duly crediting Burna Boy, so it came as no surprise when he showered praises on him for releasing the TVINW album.

Since the release of the album, fans have been expectant to see Burna Boy’s reaction, and it is finally here, at last.

Fans of Black Sherif and other well-meaning Ghanaians are overly excited to see the massive endorsement of Blacko’s project by a global icon like Burna Boy.

In a Snapchat post, Burna Boy, who has been touring the world, shared a screenshot of the album with the caption;

“Proud of Lil bro.”

He also went ahead to encourage his followers to buy and listen to the album.

The Grammy award-winning artist has been at the peak of his career since 2019 and he’s arguably one of the best artists in the world currently.

He has earned nominations and wins in highly coveted global awards. As if not all, he continues to sell venues across the globe much to the amazement of many.

Empire Records, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group have been the backbone of Burna Boy’s musical career in recent times, financing and distributing his works around the world.

Burna Boy reacts to Blck sherif's album
Burna Boy reacts to Blck sherif's album Burna Boy reacts to Black sherif's album Pulse Ghana
Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale receives customised Range Rover on his birthday

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Black Sherif brings out the big boys for his private dinner party

Will and Jada have seen it all in over twenty years of their marriage [Credit: CNN]

'It's fun to watch them' - Jada reveals she allows Will Smith to go on trips with his ex

Richie Mensah

Richie Mensah speaks on Kuami Eugene's Lynx exit report; says it's a 'rumour'