'Proud of lil bro'- Burna Boy reacts to Black Sherif’s album

One can’t talk about the magnanimous success of Black Sherif without duly crediting Burna Boy, so it came as no surprise when he showered praises on him for releasing the TVINW album.

Since the release of the album, fans have been expectant to see Burna Boy’s reaction, and it is finally here, at last.

Fans of Black Sherif and other well-meaning Ghanaians are overly excited to see the massive endorsement of Blacko’s project by a global icon like Burna Boy.

In a Snapchat post, Burna Boy, who has been touring the world, shared a screenshot of the album with the caption;

“Proud of Lil bro.”

He also went ahead to encourage his followers to buy and listen to the album.

The Grammy award-winning artist has been at the peak of his career since 2019 and he’s arguably one of the best artists in the world currently.

He has earned nominations and wins in highly coveted global awards. As if not all, he continues to sell venues across the globe much to the amazement of many.

Empire Records, Atlantic Records, and Warner Music Group have been the backbone of Burna Boy’s musical career in recent times, financing and distributing his works around the world.