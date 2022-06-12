RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Provide Wontumi and Afia Shwar with a bed in open court – Opambour

Authors:

pulse ghana

Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom says the court will find out the truth in the suit filed by Chairman Wontumi against Afia Schwarzenegger, if it orders the two to sleep in open court.

Afia Schwarzenegger, Opambour, and Chairman Wontumi
Afia Schwarzenegger, Opambour, and Chairman Wontumi

According to him, the court will detect whether he really farts when ejaculating during sexual intercourse.

Recommended articles

Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaks wind while about to release during sex.

She made this claim during one of her responses to TV and radio presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso where she said she had slept with Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, when the Chairman is ejaculating during sex, he farts continuously until all his semen is out of him.

However, the Chairman has refuted those claims and sued Afia Schwarzenegger for damaging his image. He insists he has never slept with her.

Opambour also known as Prophet One therefore believes the court will not struggle to reach the right conclusion if it gives the two the opportunity to sleep together instead of going through the long legal tussle.

He said this while preaching on his Television station after the news broke that Chairman Wontumi had sued Afia Schwarzenegger.

Opambour said “let the court not waste its time. They should just provide a bed for Chairman Wontumi and Afia Schwarzenegger. If Chairman Wontumi farts when he is ejaculating then it means it’s true, he slept with Afia but if he doesn’t it means he did not sleep with her.”

Authors:

pulse ghana

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Antoa should kill me if I didn't sleep with Chairman Wontumi; Afia Schwarzenegger curses

Afia Schwarzenegger

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly with new TikTok video (WATCH)

Hajia Bintu challenges Bhaddie Kelly

Bhaddie Kelly: Ghanaian boys go crazy over Togolese TikToker for being 'perfect' (VIDEOS)

TikTok star Bhaddie Kelly

Kumawood actor Patrick Safo dead after reportedly drowning

Kumawood actor and pastor, Rev Patrick Safo