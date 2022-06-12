Provide Wontumi and Afia Shwar with a bed in open court – Opambour

Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) breaks wind while about to release during sex.

She made this claim during one of her responses to TV and radio presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso where she said she had slept with Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, when the Chairman is ejaculating during sex, he farts continuously until all his semen is out of him.

However, the Chairman has refuted those claims and sued Afia Schwarzenegger for damaging his image. He insists he has never slept with her.

Opambour also known as Prophet One therefore believes the court will not struggle to reach the right conclusion if it gives the two the opportunity to sleep together instead of going through the long legal tussle.

He said this while preaching on his Television station after the news broke that Chairman Wontumi had sued Afia Schwarzenegger.