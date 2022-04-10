Psalm Adjeteyfio: My father was found unconscious in bed - Son speaks

“We didn’t know he was dead; I was the one who went to his room to check on him only to find him dead on his bed,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it but that was the reality. My dad had been battling hypertension and diabetes but it was the diabetes that was really worrying him. I believe that might have been the cause of his death,” Ezra Adjeteyfio noted.

He also told the newspaper, the late actor popularly known as TT died at the age of 68 and left four children behind.

Psalm Adjeteyfio was a veteran Ghanaian actor best known for his role as the lead character in the Ghanaian TV series, Taxi Driver.

TT also featured in other films including Love, Lies and Murder, Papa Lasisi, American Boy, The Scent of Danger and The Chosen one.

Earlier, the actor had disclosed in various interviews that he has been diagnosed with a heart condition and kidney failure.

In 2018, there was fundraising to accumulate money for his heart expansion treatment.

This was followed by a viral appeal in 2021 for ¢3,000 to enable him to pay his rent or risk being evicted.