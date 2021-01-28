The Ghanaian actor, famed for his character as T.T in the hit TV series 'Taxi Driver' opened up about his health condition in a new interview with TV3's entertainment journalist, MzGee.

Mr Adjeteyfio said “I was diagnosed with a heart failure and since then, I’ve been in my room most of the time. Sometimes 2 to 3 weeks, I don’t come out of my room. I’m always inside before the proper [imposed] lockdown came so I have been double-locked down.”

“I go out only when I need a haircut [which is just in the town] and when I must go for checkups," he told MzGee.

Psalm Adjeteyfio as TT in Taxi Driver

Detailing his condition, the veteran actor says his physician has informed him that his condition is incurable but can be managed even though elsewhere he would have required a heart transplant.

"I’ve been told [by doctors] that these diseases I’m suffering are incurable but managed. One doctor told me if it were in the US, I would be on the waiting list for a heart transplant because a part of my heart has refused to function," he said added that "the other way out is by taking drugs".

He continued "for the past three years now, I have taken over 5000 assorted tablets and capsules" and also revealed that “Diabetes recently set in and I have to cope with two deadly diseases. My doctors tell me these are age-related issues".

