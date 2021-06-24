PULSE EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fame is a bittersweet experience’ - Kwame Yogot (WATCH)

He was speaking to Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, June 24, when he made this revelation.

“What I've realised is that fame with money is good,” he told David Mawuli of Pulse Ghana. “But fame without money brings a lot of pressure.”

He said due to fame, he is unable to go about his usual daily routine. He is compelled to live a life he wouldn’t, adding that it’s a bittersweet experience.

“I can't buy food at my favourite food joint anymore. I have to change my level. I cannot pick taxis anymore. Fame is a bittersweet experience.”

He said: “I like a simple life and I like to be independent but fame doesn't permit me to live the life I want. That's the downside of my fame. But I know I’ll get used to it as time goes on.”

He also talked about his lyricism, which many critics say focuses on women. He debunked the claims, saying without women, life would be boring.

“Women make life less boring. Without them, life would be very stressful. Even when you are not happy, and you hear of your women, you become excited. However, my lyrics aren't centred on women.”

He also talked about investing in his career. When asked what he would do with $1 million at the moment, he said he would invest in his music and get to the height legends such as Akon reached.

Kwame Yogot noted that even though his language might be a barrier but he can fight his way through the international market.