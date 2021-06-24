PULSE EXCLUSIVE: ‘Fame is a bittersweet experience’ - Kwame Yogot (WATCH)

According to the “Biibi Besi” hitmaker, fame works better with money. He said fame without money brings a lot of pressure.
Ghanaian hiplife musician Kwame Yogot has opened up about his newfound fame, investing in music and lyricism on Pulse Ghana.
He was speaking to Pulse.com.gh on Thursday, June 24, when he made this revelation.
“What I've realised is that fame with money is good,” he told David Mawuli of Pulse Ghana. “But fame without money brings a lot of pressure.”
He said due to fame, he is unable to go about his usual daily routine. He is compelled to live a life he wouldn’t, adding that it’s a bittersweet experience.
“I can't buy food at my favourite food joint anymore. I have to change my level. I cannot pick taxis anymore. Fame is a bittersweet experience.”
He said: “I like a simple life and I like to be independent but fame doesn't permit me to live the life I want. That's the downside of my fame. But I know I’ll get used to it as time goes on.”
He also talked about his lyricism, which many critics say focuses on women. He debunked the claims, saying without women, life would be boring.
“Women make life less boring. Without them, life would be very stressful. Even when you are not happy, and you hear of your women, you become excited. However, my lyrics aren't centred on women.”
He also talked about investing in his career. When asked what he would do with $1 million at the moment, he said he would invest in his music and get to the height legends such as Akon reached.
Kwame Yogot noted that even though his language might be a barrier but he can fight his way through the international market.
“Akon is from Africa but he was listened to by the rest of the whole world,” he said. “Looking at my style, a lot of people don't understand my language but I want to break through on the world market. I have a lot of work to do (on my brand) and I need finance too. I need a lot of money to get to where I want to get to.”
