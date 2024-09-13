Pulse followers decide on the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist

However, opinions on who deserves the title of the greatest Ghanaian gospel artist vary widely.

Pulse asked their followers to share their views and decide who should be recognised as the greatest gospel artist from a list of legendary names.

Here are the results:

1. Esther Smith – Known for her emotional and spirit-filled songs, Esther Smith has been a household name in Ghana’s gospel music scene for years, with hits like 'Onyame Boafo'. She came first with 4,700 votes.

2. Joe Mettle – As the first gospel musician to win Artist of the Year at the VGMA, Joe Mettle has cemented his place in Ghanaian gospel history. His song 'Bo Noo Ni' continues to resonate with many worshippers. He came second with 836 votes.

3. 'Mama Esther' – With her soulful voice, Mama Esther has been a staple in the gospel industry, known for her powerful lyrics and strong spiritual message. She came third with 949 votes.

4. 'Diana Hamilton' – Diana Hamilton is one of the most prominent contemporary gospel musicians. Her award-winning tracks like *Mo Ne Yo* and *Adom* have earned her a top spot. She came fourth with 690 votes.

5. Elder Mireku – A veteran in the gospel industry, Elder Mireku’s worship songs have brought countless people to their feet in praise, making him one of the most respected gospel artists in Ghana. He came fifth with 470 votes.

6. Daughters of Glorious Jesus – This trio has inspired generations with their harmonious voices and deep-rooted worship songs. They remain one of the longest-standing gospel groups in Ghana. They came sixth with 341 votes.

7. Mc Abraham – A pioneer in the gospel music industry, Mc Abraham’s music has influenced many gospel musicians today. His songs are still widely listened to across generations. He came seventh with 342 votes.

8. Yaw Sarpong – Yaw Sarpong, together with his group, Asomafo, has been a voice of hope and inspiration with his songs. His music remains relevant to this day. He came eighth with 429 votes.

9. Joe Beechem – With a unique style that blends traditional rhythms with modern gospel, Joe Beechem is revered for his classic worship songs that have uplifted many. He came ninth with 112 votes.

10. Bernice Ofei – Known for her inspiring and motivational gospel songs, Bernice Ofei has played a significant role in shaping the sound of gospel music in the country. She came tenth with 109 votes.

11. Francis Agyei – With over 30 years in the gospel music industry, Francis Agyei has blessed the church and its followers with numerous songs of praise and worship. He came eleventh with 64 votes.

12. Tagoe Sisters – This iconic duo has been a force in the gospel music scene for decades, captivating audiences with their harmonious singing and timeless gospel anthems. They came twelfth with 86 votes.