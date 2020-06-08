Like they say 'Everything that has a beginning will certainly come to an end' irrespective of all the pomp and pageantry as experienced by celebrities in the entertainment world.

The sole desire of every celebrity is to attain success, fame, wealth, and longevity in their craft. These guys spend years developing their talents and even more years for some to actually become famous.

For reasons best known to some celebrities who made the waves years ago, all the glitz and glamour that comes with the status of a superstar wasn't enough to keep them around.

Many believe some of these celebrities decided to step back over personal decisions like marriage and seeking for better opportunities outside the country.

While for others, it was time to move on with other things as their careers had started fading away with the emergence of new celebrities.

Today we will be sharing with you guys seven of your favourite celebrities who kissed stardom goodbye and relocated out of the country.

1. Victoria Inyama

Veteran Nigerian actress, Victoria Inyama. [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

Victoria Inyama wasn't just the regular Nollywood actress, she was good at her job, made the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons. Inyama would probably be the most followed celeb on Instagram if the app was created back in the late 1990s.

Victoria Inyama and Jim Iyke in "Love from Above"

She was famous for her 'bad girl' roles in movies which earned her a lot of fans in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Interestingly, she kicked off her career at a very tender age. Inyama starred in some of Nollywood's biggest movies like 'Silent Night' and 'Barracuda.'

Victoria Inyama and her three children [Instagram/VictoriaInyama]

Inyama later left Nollywood after she got married to Godwin Okri. The couple relocated to the United Kingdom. However, the marriage was marred with domestic violence and infidelity which led to their separation. Inyama still resides in the UK with her three kids.

2. Pat Attah

Pat Ata [Instagram/PatrickAta]

There is no way the history books of Nollywood will ever fail to mention one of its own, Pat Attah. The Anambra born actor was one of the biggest names in the Nollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s. Well, Attah was the ladies favourite because of his charming looks, he was regarded as the Nigerian version of Hollywood star, Morris Chestnut.

Attah rose to stardom in the blockbuster movie of the 1990s, 'Glamour Girls' with his outstanding performance. He went on to star in over 100 movies including 'My Love' and 'Extreme Measure.'

Patrick Attah [Instagram/PatrickAta]

He later dabbled into movie production and direction and even music. According to reports, Attah became a born again Christian and relocated to Germany with his family where they presently reside.

3. Dolly Unachukwu

Dolly Unachukwu [Instagram/DollyUnachukwu]

For many who grew up watching watching Nollywood movies in the 1990s, Dolly Unachukwu certainly rings a bell. She was an early entrant into the entertainment world in the 1990s. Unachukwu was on the cover of many soft sell magazines for her talent and radiating beauty.

The actress became a household name in the TV drama series 'Fortunes'. Furthermore, she earned her star status when she played the mean pimp in the movie 'Glamour Girls.' She went on to star in several movies.

Dolly Unachukwu and her two kids [Instagram/DollyUnachukwu]

Unachukwu relocated to the United Kingdom in 2000 after she remarried for the second time. According to reports, the marriage remains one of the most short-lived unions ever. She still resides in the UK with her daughter and son.

4. Karen Igho

Karen Igho [Instagram/KarenIgho]

One person who caught the attention of millions of Nigerians and Africans during the 6th season of Big Brother Africa in 2011 was Karen Igho. From the moment she stepped into the house, her voluptuous figure and boldness were noticed immediately.

Wendall Robert Parson and Karen Igho

She went on to become one of the most talked-about reality TV stars during and after the show. Karen, who was the first African female and Nigerian female to win the reality TV show, won the ultimate prize of $200,000.

Karen Igho [Instagram/KarenIgho]

In 2014, the two-time breast cancer survivor got married to Yaroslav Rakos. The two welcomed their kids back in 2015 and 2017. The reality TV star and media personality presently resides in the United States of America at the moment.

5. Regina Askia

Regina Askia [Instagram/ReginaAskia]

Regina Askia-Williams remains one of the biggest celebrities to have come from Nigeria. Unarguably the biggest actor of her time, the former beauty queen was the toast of many designers and brands as she walked the runway before hitting Nollywood.

Regina Askia in 'Festival of Fire'

Her first Nollywood appearance was in the 1993 popular TV drama series 'Fortune.' She later went on star in some other movies including 'Vuga,' 'Most Wanted,' 'Juliet Must Die,' 'Suicide Mission,' and a host of others.

Regina Askia and hubby, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams

After many years in the entertainment space, the former medical student of the University of Lagos turned nurse relocated to the United States of America. She got married an American, Rudolph 'Rudy' Williams. They are blessed with three children.

6. Sandra Achums

Sandra Achums [Instagram/SandraAchums]

One of the early entrants in Nollywood, Sandra Achums was unarguably a very talented actress. She owned every movie role, nailed them, and became a household name. Achums could become the original 'bad girl' in one movie and an adorable wife in another.

Sandra Achums and hubby, Tony [Instagram/SandraAchums]

She hit stardom in 1995 when she starred in the movie 'Deadly Affair.' That movie saw her become a toast to many directors and producers. She later went to star in many big movies including 'Sakobi,' 'Karashika,' 'Outcast,' 'Domitila,' and her yet to be rivaled role in the movie 'Hatred.'

Sandra Achums and her kids [Instagram/SandraAchums]

Achums left the shores of Nigeria in 2006 after she got married to her hubby, Tony. The couple is based in Germany with their kids.

7. Georgina Onuoha

Georgina Onuoha [Instagram/GeorginaOnuoha]

The beautiful, eloquent and talented Georgina Onuoha remains one of Nollywood's pride. The actress was one of those celebrities who made the headlines in the late 1990s and early 2000s. If you wanted to see a movie with a beautiful love story, Onuoha was certainly going to be that cast.

The actress starred in over 50 movies where she mostly played the lead role. From 'Without Apology,' 'Occultic Wedding,' 'Moonlight,' to 'Without A Shame,' 'Die Another Day,' 'Because Of Love,' and 'Emotional Tears,' Onuoha was one busy movie star.

Georgina Onuoha and kids on vacation

She later went to get married to DR C Igwegbe and they relocated to the United States of America. That marriage made the headlines for all the wrong reasons as it was marred with domestic violence. The couple eventually went their separate ways. Onuoha and her ex-husband have two kids together.