Pulse Picks: Top 10 Ghanaian TikTokers who ruled 2022

TikTok is a short-form, video-sharing app that allows users to create and share 15-second videos, on any topic. The video-sharing platform which has over 800 million active users worldwide and has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times on the App Store and Google Play is catching fire in Ghana.

In Ghana, the platform serves as a creative hub where users generate content to entertain their followers, and Ghanaian celebrities are not exempted from this chain.

There are a lot of celebrities creating compelling content with the aim of engaging and entertaining fans during this lockdown and quarantine period as a result of the novel coronavirus.

In this regard, here are ten Tiktokers who took the app to the next level with their amazing contents and talents in the year 2022.

1. Emmaifeanyi

Emma Ifeanyi started content creation in November 2020, with the constant creation of content and relieving videos on his page, Emmanuel Chukwudi Ifeanyi has risen to the status of a TikTok star on the worldwide social page with over 20 million views on TikTok, Emma Ifeanyi has raked a total sum of about 29. 7 million likes and 2 million following and counting.

2. Endurancegrand

Endurance Grand, the dancer of Nigerian with the touch of Ghana senses rose to fame by posting dance freestyle videos to social media sites like Tiktok and others.

She has ruled tiktok this year with her freestyles that astounds her followers on tiktok and instagram with high-energy dancing performances that include her dancing ensemble.

The tiktok dancer is one of the most well-known dancers at Dwp Academy Accra, and currently has 2.2 million followers on the app.

3. Gilbert

Considered the ladies' man on the app, Gilbert has also been on TikTok for a while now. He remains one of the few who has been consistent ever since the app became a hit in Ghana.

Gil Baby as called by most ladies now has 1.6 million followers on his verified account.

4. Afronitaaa

Born Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, is a young TikTokers who have produced charming collection of dancing videos and a member of the Ghanaian dance school, DWP Academy.

As she works to become one of the best and most popular female dancers from Ghana, Afronitaaa is well on her way to reaching the top echelons of the dance world and she is already on top of that with her great consistency on TikTok.

She has over 900k followers on Tiktok.

5. Officialstarter

Official Starter has found a perfect direction to his Tiktok journey that has gotten everyone loving him and wanting more.

Known for as the man that dances with market women, the dancer has differently ruled Tiktok this past year with his charming videos with market women.

He is mostly shirtless as he interacted with some market users whose countenances appeared to tickle his fancy.

He has managed to garnered over 500k followers on Tiktok and still growing.

6. Asantewaa

The trained Ghanaian nurse has also described herself has the queen of Tiktok and we can’t agree less. With her acting career and creating TikTok content, she has become one of the most influential young Ghanaian women on the platform.

She has clocked 2.5 million followers on the video-sharing app.

7. Erkua Official

Erkuah Official as known on TikTok is one of most followed on the app this year with over 4 million folloers. With less known about her, Erkuah managed to attain fame in Nigeria as content keeps going viral on Nigerian social media platforms.

8. Made In Ghana

Made In Ghana is a Ghanaian comic skit creator. He drew attention to his craft with how perfectly he is able to mimic Shatta Wale.

The comedian with the real name Richard Frimpong started off on Instagram but decided to distribute his content on other platforms like TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.

9. Nancy G

Nancy Yamoah Gyimaa popularly known as Nancy G is one of the most followed TikTok celebrities in Ghana. She has over 576,000 TikTok followers with over 9.8M video likes.

10. Jacklin Mensah