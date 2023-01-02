Pulse Picks: Top 5 Ghanaian influencers you should check out in 2023

Technology has made it very easy for Ghanaians especially the youths to craft a profession for themselves

And one very easy yet important profession is being an influencer for products and services

A lot of the youths have been busy creating contents and proving they can be great influencers and voices for brand.

We’ve scoured the internet far and wide to round up a list of our favourite Ghanaian fashion influencers in Africa and the diaspora who stand out from the online pack thanks to their impeccable style, creativity, and individuality.

Here are 5 Ghanaians influencers you should consider for your 2023 marketing campaign strategies as a business owner

1. Endurancegrand

Endurance Grand is a Ghanaian dancer and a member of one of Ghana’s and Africa’s biggest dance academies, DWP Academy.

Endurance Grand, also known as Attitudegyal become popular in the dance space by sharing her dance videos on social media, especially on Tik Tok.

She recently won Dance Influencer of the year at the just ended 2022 Pulse Influencer awards.

2. Afronitaa

Afronitaaa is one of the few dancers also changing the dance narrative in Ghana.

She is a member of the well-known group DWP Academy who uses their dancing skills to entertain, make people smile, and make money.

Afronitaaa is all over social media. She typically uploads her dance videos to various media video platforms such as Instagram, Tik Tok, and Youtube, making her very popular in these areas.

3. MC Too Cute

While making a living out of being happy, Ghanaian female Masters of Ceremonies, Patience Quao popularly known as MC Too Cute ensures she leaves a lasting impression on the minds of her many patrons.

MC Too Cute, who doubles as a Fashion Designer has managed to win the hearts of many Ghanaians with her good delivery and unique dance steps. She has become one of the most sought after MCs in the country.

4. NaaNa Blu

3 Music Awards Emerging Artist Nominee NaaNa Blu, was the Health Prefect during her secondary school days at Shama Senior High School(SHASS) according to a source in the school.

NaaNa Blu who has warmed herself into the Ghanaian Music Industry with her silky vocals in just over a year has confirmed this.

5. TikTok God (asare_kelvin)