Becoming an influencer may seem easy but it's not only about huge following on social media. It's not entirely a game of numbers, it's a matter of who has commanding authority that has been effective in influencing people, decisions, discussions, trends among others.
Pulse Picks: Top 5 Ghanaian influencers you should check out in 2023
Being an influencer is something new that has been birthed by the growth of the new media as some individuals on social media have gathered a considerable following that they can influence others.
Recommended articles
Technology has made it very easy for Ghanaians especially the youths to craft a profession for themselves
And one very easy yet important profession is being an influencer for products and services
A lot of the youths have been busy creating contents and proving they can be great influencers and voices for brand.
We’ve scoured the internet far and wide to round up a list of our favourite Ghanaian fashion influencers in Africa and the diaspora who stand out from the online pack thanks to their impeccable style, creativity, and individuality.
Here are 5 Ghanaians influencers you should consider for your 2023 marketing campaign strategies as a business owner
1. Endurancegrand
Endurance Grand is a Ghanaian dancer and a member of one of Ghana’s and Africa’s biggest dance academies, DWP Academy.
Endurance Grand, also known as Attitudegyal become popular in the dance space by sharing her dance videos on social media, especially on Tik Tok.
She recently won Dance Influencer of the year at the just ended 2022 Pulse Influencer awards.
2. Afronitaa
Afronitaaa is one of the few dancers also changing the dance narrative in Ghana.
She is a member of the well-known group DWP Academy who uses their dancing skills to entertain, make people smile, and make money.
Afronitaaa is all over social media. She typically uploads her dance videos to various media video platforms such as Instagram, Tik Tok, and Youtube, making her very popular in these areas.
3. MC Too Cute
While making a living out of being happy, Ghanaian female Masters of Ceremonies, Patience Quao popularly known as MC Too Cute ensures she leaves a lasting impression on the minds of her many patrons.
MC Too Cute, who doubles as a Fashion Designer has managed to win the hearts of many Ghanaians with her good delivery and unique dance steps. She has become one of the most sought after MCs in the country.
4. NaaNa Blu
3 Music Awards Emerging Artist Nominee NaaNa Blu, was the Health Prefect during her secondary school days at Shama Senior High School(SHASS) according to a source in the school.
NaaNa Blu who has warmed herself into the Ghanaian Music Industry with her silky vocals in just over a year has confirmed this.
5. TikTok God (asare_kelvin)
The young tiktoker has differently found his path in social media and it’s definitely killing it in the stress.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh