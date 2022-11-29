Qatar 2022: Reactions of Ghanaian celebrities to Black Stars victory [Videos]

Mohammed Kudus brace helped Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a thrilling match to revive their hopes of reaching the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup at Doha's Education City Stadium on Monday.

The win puts Ghana in good stead to qualify for the next round, as they would only need a draw from their last game against Uruguay depending on the results of Portugal’s game against Uruguay.

Following the result, Ghanaian celebrities took to social media to celebrate Ghana's victory.

See reactions below;

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy used the video of an excited football fan to convey his feelings on the victory. The man who was sweating profusely was seen singing and displaying different dance moves.

2.Juliet Ibrahim

The Ghanaian actress and author shared a video addressing trolls who were convinced Ghana will not perform well in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

3.Fameye

Ghanaian music star Fameye celebrated Ghana's win over South Korea in church style. The musician dressed in all-white, waved a handkerchief as he thanked God.

4.Nikki Samonas

To celebrate the Black Stars' victory, Ghanaian actress Nikki Samonas revealed she will be doing a giveaway. She however did not state what exactly she was giving out.

5.Kweku Flick

The Ghanaian rapper made reference to his popular Black Stars anthem, reminding Ghanaians he had told them that Kudus was going to make the nation proud.