Queen Elizabeth isn't my slave master; Wiyaala replies critics over 'RIP' post

Via a social media post, Wiyaala posted an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II with a message of condolences to the royal family. The post reads "Rest In Peace HRH Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with you The Royal Family UK in Ghana."

Google

The singer's post didn't sit right with some social media users who decided to criticize her for paying tribute to the Queen which they described as "slave master" over reasons that Ghana was colonized by the British in the early twentieth century.

Replying one of her critics, Areal Hustlers Family, a Facebook user who wrote "wishing your slave master rest in peace? Ayooo," Wiyaala said she doesn't regard herself as a slave to the British adding that the past doesn't define her.

"Areal Hustlers Family our?…Well, as for me, it’s all history now. I am not a slave …..I was not born a slave….I will never be slave to anyone…..the past will never define who I am. We are moving on. What about you?" she asked.

Wiyaala replies facebooker Pulse Ghana

The British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed on at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday September 8th after a short illness. This brought an end to the longest reign for a British monarch in history after serving 70 years on the throne.

Though the late Queen was the primary monarch of the British empire in the United Kingdom, her reign extended to other territories under British control.

These territories are known as the Commonwealth realm. Each realm functions as an independent state, equal with the other realms and nations of the Commonwealth.

After her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth was the Monarch and Head of State for seven independent states.