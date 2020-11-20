  1. Entertainment
  2. Celebrities

Quiz: Go on a date with Kwesi Arthur and we’ll tell you your favourite song from him

David Mawuli
Tell your friends
Plan and go on a date with one of Ghana's best rappers, Kwesi Arthur, and we will tell you your favourite song from the Ground Up Chale record label signee.

Your ideal location

Tang Palace Hotel
Alisa Hotel
Movenpick Hotel
Kempinski Hotel
Go to any available park

Choose the colour of your dress

Red
Blue
Orange
White
Black

How much can you spend when Kwesi Arthur runs out of cash?

GHC200
GHC500
GHC1,000
GHC1,500
GHC2,000

What’s your first reaction when you meet Kwesi Arthur?

Hug him
Wave and say 'Hi'
Shake hands
Bow before him
Pretend to be shy and say nothing

Choose your Ghanaian starter

Kelewele
Roasted plantain and groundnut
Khebabs
Plantain chips
Bofrot

Choose your main course

Waakye
Banku and tilapia
Red-red
Fufu and goat light soup
Fante kenkey and fried fish

How would you end the date?

Try to give him a kiss
End with a cute joke
Book the next date
Spend the night in his crib
Take a walk together
Your score: “Nobody” featuring Mr Eazi
You've experienced several broken hearts in your life. You have endured too much and we think it's time to either quit dating or marry at once.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: “African Girl” featuring Shatta Wale
You love big duna. Aye, Dunason, you are doing well!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: “Grind Day” remix featuring Sarkodie & Medikal
You are a hardworking person and a go-getter. You have sleepless nights and periodically experience insomnia as a result of your hunger for success.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: “Woara”
You love gospel music but partially love secular music. It seems you substitute some of the secular songs like "Woara" for gospel when you are in the mood to experience the 'worldly vibes'.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: “Don't Keep Me Waiting” featuring KiDi
Your heart is bleeding and broken as we speak because all your friends have partners but you can't get one. Keep trying, for there's no harm in trying.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
David Mawuli More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "kokonsa"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive the pulse.com.gh newsletter pulse.com.gh

FOLLOW PULSE GHANA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh