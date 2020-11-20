Quiz: Go on a date with Kwesi Arthur and we’ll tell you your favourite song from him
Plan and go on a date with one of Ghana's best rappers, Kwesi Arthur, and we will tell you your favourite song from the Ground Up Chale record label signee.
Your ideal location
Choose the colour of your dress
Red
Blue
Orange
White
Black
How much can you spend when Kwesi Arthur runs out of cash?
GHC200
GHC500
GHC1,000
GHC1,500
GHC2,000
What’s your first reaction when you meet Kwesi Arthur?
Hug him
Wave and say 'Hi'
Shake hands
Bow before him
Pretend to be shy and say nothing
Choose your main course
How would you end the date?
Try to give him a kiss
End with a cute joke
Book the next date
Spend the night in his crib
Take a walk together
You've experienced several broken hearts in your life. You have endured too much and we think it's time to either quit dating or marry at once.
Share your score:
You love big duna. Aye, Dunason, you are doing well!
Share your score:
You love gospel music but partially love secular music. It seems you substitute some of the secular songs like "Woara" for gospel when you are in the mood to experience the 'worldly vibes'.
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh