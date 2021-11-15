Quiz: Let's predict the % of Osebo's fashion sense in you
By answering to these simple questions, with all honesty, we can predict the percentage of Osebo's fashion sense in you.
Recommended articles
What do you often take for breakfast?
Who is your Ghanaian female celebrity crush?
Your favourite music genre
Afro-pop
Highlife
Hiplife
Hip-hop
R&B
Your favourite African president
You are a regular dude who care less about what to wear. You aren't a fashionista yourself -- anything goes.
Share your score:
You are an average Osebo. You havetendencies of becoming the Zaraman if you try to improve your fashion sense.
Share your score:
You have half the genes of Osebo.
Share your score:
You are almost at Osebo's level. A little change in your fashion sense can turn you into the Zaraman.
Share your score:
You are the Zaraman -- Osebo himself. You have a weird fashion sense, and give zero F to what people say. Do you!
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh