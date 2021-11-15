RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Quiz: Let's predict the % of Osebo's fashion sense in you

Authors:

David Mawuli

By answering to these simple questions, with all honesty, we can predict the percentage of Osebo's fashion sense in you.

Osebor
Osebor
What do you often take for breakfast?

Banku with Okro stew
Kenkey with hot pepper and fried fish
Hausa koko with bread or koose
Milo beverage with bread
Ampesi with abom

Who is your Ghanaian female celebrity crush?

Jackie Appiah
Akuapem Poloo
Wendy Shay
Yvonne Nelson
Afia Schwarzenegger

Who is your Ghanaian male celebrity crush?

Sarkodie
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
Patapaa
AY Poyoo

Your favourite music genre

Afro-pop
Highlife
Hiplife
Hip-hop
R&B

What type of pet would you love to adopt?

Dog
Cat
Chicken
Goat
Monkey

Your favourite African president

Nana Addo Akufo-Addo
Paul Kagame
Danny Faure
Cyril Ramaphosa
George Weah

Delete one of these social media apps

Facebook
Instagram
TikTok
Twitter
WhatsApp
Your score: 20%
You are a regular dude who care less about what to wear. You aren't a fashionista yourself -- anything goes.
Your score: 40%
You are an average Osebo. You havetendencies of becoming the Zaraman if you try to improve your fashion sense.
Your score: 60%
You have half the genes of Osebo.
Your score: 80%
You are almost at Osebo's level. A little change in your fashion sense can turn you into the Zaraman.
Your score: 100%
You are the Zaraman -- Osebo himself. You have a weird fashion sense, and give zero F to what people say. Do you!
