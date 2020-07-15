  1. Entertainment
Quiz: Which Ghanaian dancehall artiste are you?

David Mawuli
Answering these simple questions right will determine which Ghanaian dancehall you are.

What's your favourite food?

Gob3
Banku and okro
Kenkey and fish/sea food
Akple and abobi tadzi
Jollof
Fufuu and any soup
Tuo Zaafi

Your dream job?

Fashion designer
Gold dealership
Engineering
Nursing
Artist
Farming

Your favourite social media platform?

Facebook
TikTok
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Snapchat

What's your dream tourist destination?

Dubai
Paris
Jamaica
London
New York
Greece

What's your favourite movie genre?

Action
Comedy
Romance
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Drama

What's your type of partner?

Party animal
Introvert
Sapiosexual
Romantic
Sex addict
Entanglement

What's your hobby?

Football
Video game
Swimming
Basket ball
Reading
Movies
Your score: Stonebwoy
You are a true Bhim Native – from Anloga.
Your score: Shatta Wale
Inna de whole Ghana, you are the Dancehall King – a true native of Korle Gonno.
Your score: MzVee
You are the dancehall queen – probably from Ho.
Your score: Epixode
You might be controversial among your friends but a creative genius.
Your score: Jupitar
You are the dancehall general and a business minded individual.
Your score: Samini
You are already a legend in the dancehall business and probably from the north.
Your score: YOU ARE NOBODY!
You better stick to highlife and find a different hobby. Thank you!
Source: Pulse Ghana
David Mawuli
