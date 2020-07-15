Quiz: Which Ghanaian dancehall artiste are you?
Answering these simple questions right will determine which Ghanaian dancehall you are.
What's your favourite food?
Your favourite social media platform?
TikTok
Snapchat
What's your favourite movie genre?
Action
Comedy
Romance
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Drama
What's your type of partner?
Party animal
Introvert
Sapiosexual
Romantic
Sex addict
Entanglement
You better stick to highlife and find a different hobby. Thank you!
