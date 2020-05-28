The celebrity couple are full of excitement, considering the hard and good times they have gone through together as a couple.

Stacy and Quophi took to Instagram today to share their joy together.

Stacy captioned a video slide of their memories on Instagram:

“Dear God,

It has been 15 years on this amazing journey as husband and wife. We have had our highs and lows. But through it all you push the wind of grace behind us. I wanted a perfect man but you gave me a man that will perfect me and me perfect him. Through the years you have made us understand true essence lies within ourselves. On this day I just want to say thank you for your sufficient mercy on us.

To my dear @quophiokyeame I love how you carry every weight with me and even carry more when I dont have the strength to. We are not perfect but we will keep perfecting each other. Happy 15th anniversary odo.”