The comments came when the “Wiase Se Ye De” hitmaker appeared on pulse.com.gh’s exclusive show “Pulse Chat” for an in-depth interview about his fast-growing career.

During the interaction, one viewer, Deborah Menkah, wrote: “Qwamena MP your voice like the late ebony paa oooh, and his face kroaa”. This, the singer replied with some giggle, saying that ‘it might be the hair’.

Watch Qwamina MP’s interview below, where he also spoke about how he used to sleep in studios to how his life-changing now and tell us what you think.

Does he sound or look like the late Ebony?