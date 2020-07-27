American rapper, Meek Mill, has broken up with his girlfriend, Milan Harris.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

According to him, they have both agreed to raise their child together but as separate parents.

"We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding! -meek-," he tweeted.

Mill's tweet is coming a barely a few days after billionaire rapper, Kanye West, called out his wife, Kim Kardashian for visiting him at the Waldorf hotel.

Mill and Milano welcomed their baby back in May.

Prior to his relationship with Milano, Mill dated rapper, Nicki Minaj till 2017 when they called it quits.

An insider at ENews attributed the split to constant fighting. "They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki, they had a bigger fight and then called it quits"