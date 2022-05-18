Kyinkyinaa Twan confirmed this in a phone interview with blogger Poleeno as he revealed that Tut had been under the weather for a while.

Ras Nene Pulse Ghana

"Osei Tutu was ill for some time but it was not for too long. We were all praying for him to get better to come and continue his work but it was not meant to be," he stated.

According to Kyinkyinaa Twan, the short illness of the now desceased actor, Osei Tutu was not known to many people except to those in the Kumawood industry who were very close to him. He added the late Osei Tutu had been moved from Kumasi to his father's home in the Bonwire area.

"Only a few of us knew he was sick because he was in his father's home around Bonwire. I even went to him with others yesterday," he added.

The death of the actor has hit many withing the Kumawood industry especially for Ras Nene popularly known as Dr. Likee.

Dr. Likee took to social media to share a heartbreaking message to express his hurt for the demise of his colleague, with many 'cry' emojis.