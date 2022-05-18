RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ras Nene: Sad Dr. Likee 'cries' as Kumawood actor Osei Tutu reported dead

Authors:

Daniel Nti

The late actor, Osei Tutu, was a a good friend to actor and comedian Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee who credits him as one of the people to introduce him to acting.

Ras Nene and Dr Likee
Ras Nene and Dr Likee

Osei Tutu was reported to have passed away earlier today, Tuesday, May 17, 2022 as confirmed by his colleague Kumawood actor Fred Nana Agyeman widely famed as Kyinkyinaa Twan.

Recommended articles

Kyinkyinaa Twan confirmed this in a phone interview with blogger Poleeno as he revealed that Tut had been under the weather for a while.

Ras Nene
Ras Nene Ras Nene Pulse Ghana

"Osei Tutu was ill for some time but it was not for too long. We were all praying for him to get better to come and continue his work but it was not meant to be," he stated.

According to Kyinkyinaa Twan, the short illness of the now desceased actor, Osei Tutu was not known to many people except to those in the Kumawood industry who were very close to him. He added the late Osei Tutu had been moved from Kumasi to his father's home in the Bonwire area.

"Only a few of us knew he was sick because he was in his father's home around Bonwire. I even went to him with others yesterday," he added.

The death of the actor has hit many withing the Kumawood industry especially for Ras Nene popularly known as Dr. Likee.

Dr. Likee took to social media to share a heartbreaking message to express his hurt for the demise of his colleague, with many 'cry' emojis.

"Rest in Perfect peace my brother. You will always remain in my heart.", he captioned.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

