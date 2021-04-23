Rashid: Meet Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy (PHOTOS)

Rashid popped up on social media today after making his first-ever media appearance on Accra-based Okay FM.

In 2018, Akuapem Poloo opened up for the first time about her baby daddy during an interview with Delay.

According to her, she met her baby daddy after her sugar daddy brought her to Osu, Accra from Suhum.

“I gave birth to my son at the age of 24,” she told Delay. “I got pregnant right after I broke up with my sugar daddy.”

“My baby daddy is in Osu and his name is Rashid. I lived with Rashid for one and a half year. My son's name is Mohammed Yakubu.”

She revealed that she was dating both men at the same time and did this because she knew her relationship with her sugar daddy wouldn’t end anywhere.

“When I came to Accra, I was dating both Rashid and my sugar daddy. To me, I knew my sugar daddy was married and our relationship will end nowhere, that's why I dated both. I moved out of Rashid's house after fire gutted our apartment.”

She said she broke up with her sugar daddy because her family didn’t want him to marry her.