Rashid: Meet Akuapem Poloo's baby daddy (PHOTOS)

David Mawuli

Photos of the father of Akuapem Poloo’s only child have popped up on social media and people are already talking about him.

Akuapem Poloo and baby daddy Rashid
Akuapem Poloo and baby daddy Rashid Pulse Ghana

Rashid is the father of Mohammed Yakubu – the son of convicted actress and socialite Akuapem Poloo who is currently facing the law for posing nude with her son on social media.

Rashid popped up on social media today after making his first-ever media appearance on Accra-based Okay FM.

In 2018, Akuapem Poloo opened up for the first time about her baby daddy during an interview with Delay.

According to her, she met her baby daddy after her sugar daddy brought her to Osu, Accra from Suhum.

“I gave birth to my son at the age of 24,” she told Delay. “I got pregnant right after I broke up with my sugar daddy.”

“My baby daddy is in Osu and his name is Rashid. I lived with Rashid for one and a half year. My son's name is Mohammed Yakubu.”

She revealed that she was dating both men at the same time and did this because she knew her relationship with her sugar daddy wouldn’t end anywhere.

“When I came to Accra, I was dating both Rashid and my sugar daddy. To me, I knew my sugar daddy was married and our relationship will end nowhere, that's why I dated both. I moved out of Rashid's house after fire gutted our apartment.”

She said she broke up with her sugar daddy because her family didn’t want him to marry her.

“It got to a point, I realised he was wasting my time. He wanted to make me his second wife. He went to see my family but my grandfather didn't agree because he is a Jehovah's Witnesses. That is why we broke up.”

David Mawuli David Mawuli

