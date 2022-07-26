Rawlings' daughter saved me from hunger in Achimota school - Countryman Songo recounts

Detailing the story, Countryman Songo disclosed that Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was his schoolmate who came to his rescue when he least expected it.

Pulse Ghana

"There was a day I was famished. It was break time...one interesting thing was that Zanetor had bodyguards meaning all other students had maximum protection. Students who attended Achimota those days felt so proud. You will mostly spot her car and the bodyguards monitoring every move," he said.

Sharing the life-saving moment Dr Zanetor came into his life, he said "I was hungry and went looking for my cousin, thinking I will get some food. I spotted Zanetor setting alone so I approached her. I said hello and she responded calmly and asked how I was also doing.

"I straight forward said I was hungry and so she offered me her toast and tea in her flask, I ate it. The interesting thing was that I took food from the president's daughter," Songo recounted in an interview on Asempa FM.

Speaking about Zanetor's academic performance, Songo said the ex-president's daughter who is now a medical doctor and Member of Parliament for Korle- Klottey won several awards back in Achimota.