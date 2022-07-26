RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rawlings' daughter saved me from hunger in Achimota school - Countryman Songo recounts

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Countryman Songo was once saved by one of the daughters of the late Ex-President J.J Rawlings and he is finally speaking about it.

Country Man Songo
Country Man Songo

According to the controversial Ghanaian sports presenter, hunger might have killed him during his days as a student in Achimota Senior High School if not for the intervention from one of the children of the ex-president.

Recommended articles

Detailing the story, Countryman Songo disclosed that Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was his schoolmate who came to his rescue when he least expected it.

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings
Dr. Zanetor Rawlings Pulse Ghana

"There was a day I was famished. It was break time...one interesting thing was that Zanetor had bodyguards meaning all other students had maximum protection. Students who attended Achimota those days felt so proud. You will mostly spot her car and the bodyguards monitoring every move," he said.

Sharing the life-saving moment Dr Zanetor came into his life, he said "I was hungry and went looking for my cousin, thinking I will get some food. I spotted Zanetor setting alone so I approached her. I said hello and she responded calmly and asked how I was also doing.

"I straight forward said I was hungry and so she offered me her toast and tea in her flask, I ate it. The interesting thing was that I took food from the president's daughter," Songo recounted in an interview on Asempa FM.

Speaking about Zanetor's academic performance, Songo said the ex-president's daughter who is now a medical doctor and Member of Parliament for Korle- Klottey won several awards back in Achimota.

"Zanetor was a fantastic student. She swept all the awards at our speech and prize-giving day. We all cheered her not because of her status but based on merit. She was a brilliant student, even Twi language, she did great...she was lovely. You won't see her all over but she was approachable and lovely," he said.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

10 rich Ghanaian millionaires and how they made their money

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

BBNaija 2022: Meet the 'Level Up' housemates

Black Sherif rejects GH97,000 offer for UK show; reportedly charges GH489,000 instead

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Yul Edochie's 1st wife May recounts how she fell into depression after he married 2nd wife

May and Yul Edochie with Judy Austin Moghalu [Instagram/YulEdochie] [Instagram/JudyMoghalu]