On Monday, October 29, 2018, ex-Big Brother Naija 3 housemate, Khloe turned 25 and fellow ex-housemates, Cee-c, Nina and Vandora had things to say to her.

Leading the pack was one of the most talked about housemate, Cee-c, who said Khloe understands the meaning of loyalty and laughter.

She wrote, "The one that understands the meaning of loyalty and friendship, thank you for everything including bringing laughter when I needed it the most.

I wish you a very happy birthday as you reach another milestone. You are a unique individual, and I have great hope for your future. May you reach your fullest potential in the year to come.

Love you forever and a day."

Cee-c ended her wishes for Khloe by telling her she is a year older than her.

"Ps: @kokobykhloe Aunty 25, that was me last year so when next you see me add some respect to my name," she wrote.

For Nina, all she wanted was to wish the 25-year-old Khloe long life and good health.

"Happy birthday babe

I wish you long life and good health❤️❤️❤️❤️ @kokobykhloe," she wrote.

Another housemate, Vandora, who also attended Khloe's birthday party, had some things to say about the fashionista and model behind Koko by Khloe.

Vandora says Khloe is very special to her while noting that she's also loud, crazy, insane, sensitive, bold and caring.

"Happy Birthday to this special person @kokobykhloe, you are beautiful, loving, caring, sweet, loud, crazy, insane,special, warm, kind, interesting, sensitive, bold and so much more... you are very special to me... just want to say happy birthday, I love you and shine bright like the stars that you are!!!!"

Khloe recently threw a bash to celebrate her 25th birthday and winner of Big Brother Naija 3, Miracle Igbokwe reunited with former housemates, Nina and Cee-c at the event.

Also spotted at the birthday venue are other former housemates of the 2018 edition of the reality TV show, Angel, Tobi Bakre and Vandora.