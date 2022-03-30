After the 1-1 draw between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars, which secured Ghana's participation in the upcoming World Cup, the Nigerian fans trooped on to the pitch and reportedly vandalized parts of the stadium.
Real football fans don’t behave like this – Nana Aba to riotous Nigerian supporters
Ghanaian Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah, says genuine football fans would not have acted the way the Nigerian supporters did at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja yesterday.
This was after a goaless draw in Kumasi last Friday.
Thomas Partey’s opener in the 11th minute proved costly for the Eagles, whose equalizer through William Troost-Ekong in the 22nd minute was not enough to salvage the tie.
In a tweet, Nana Aba described the Nigerian supporters as “hoodlums” as she compared the actions of Ghanaians at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and that of the Nigerians in Abuja.
“You packed your stadium with hoodlums. Real football fans (those you saw in Kumasi) will never behave like this. Classless bunch," she said.
In a video that has gone viral, fans of the host country poured into the pitch from all sides, turning the dugout upside down while smashing its glasses in fury.
This was done regardless of the security personnel in the stadium tried to control their actions with tear-gas.
It has been reported that Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has spent $1 million to renovate some portions of the 60,000 capacity stadia in 2020.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Twitter have described the act as a “show of shame” while condemning the vandalization.
The riotous actions of the fans led to the death of a Zambian medical official, Joseph Kabungo, who works with the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).
