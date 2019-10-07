The maiden award ceremony held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, USA, over the weekend saw the SarkCess Music label boss beat Tory Lanez, Nasty C, Falz, and other top rappers to win the “Best International Flow” category.

While most of his colleagues are congratulating him, David Oscar rather took the chance to fire shots at his arc-rival.

He described Shatta Wale as an ‘empty barrel’, adding that real kings win BET Awards.

Oscar fired him for celebrating his feature on Beyoncé’s latest album instead of focusing on winning international prestigious awards.

“I wonder how @shattawalegh must be feeling about @sarkodie‘s @BET win right now .. #RealKings win #BET ... whiles empty barrels crow about collabos. Did you hear @wizkidayo cough about his Beyoncé collabo? #OdaboSwine”, he tweeted.

He later congratulated Sarkodie on Shatta Wale’s behalf in another ‘shady’ tweet.

“On behalf of all my lousy SM soldiers, the rascals and the unintelligent idiots ... I @shattawalegh want to congratulate the one true KING sarkodie on his @BET win”, he said.