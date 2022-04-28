"@stardikeyuledochie Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," Yul said in a post that has gone viral yesterday.

The news came as a shock to social media users, especially after his wife dropped a comment on his post to say "may God punish you both". Shortly after the post, she deleted the comment but not before Netizens screen-munched it.

Amidst the trolling, Yul has come out to console himself. "Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be," he captioned a photo of himself shared on his Instagram page.

Before coming out to confirm fathering another child, a Nigerian gossip blog, Gistlover, has been reportedly teasing to release details of the actor's marital scandal. It is believed that he opened up himself to make the gossip irrelevant.