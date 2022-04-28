The head of the Nollywood actor has been on the chopping board on social media after he confirmed that he has fathered a child outside his 17 years of marriage. "It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE".
'Real men own up' - Yul Edochie speaks amidst second wife and baby mama brouhaha
In the face of trolls, Yul Edochie is taking responsibility for impregnating another woman behind his wife.
"@stardikeyuledochie Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," Yul said in a post that has gone viral yesterday.
The news came as a shock to social media users, especially after his wife dropped a comment on his post to say "may God punish you both". Shortly after the post, she deleted the comment but not before Netizens screen-munched it.
Amidst the trolling, Yul has come out to console himself. "Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE!!! Na man you be," he captioned a photo of himself shared on his Instagram page.
Before coming out to confirm fathering another child, a Nigerian gossip blog, Gistlover, has been reportedly teasing to release details of the actor's marital scandal. It is believed that he opened up himself to make the gossip irrelevant.
Earlier this morning, he also posted a photo of his wife to give a new super title whilst the controversy thickens online. "NUMBER ONE.❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie Undisputed," he wrote.
