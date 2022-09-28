Rebecca Acheampong receives recognition from UPSA Graduate School

UPSA Graduate School honours Becca Pulse Ghana

She was presented with an award plaque and a prize package including a laptop and other souvenirs.

“We are here to acknowledge your good commitment to academic excellence and to announce to the world your exceptional accomplishment,” Prof. John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, Dean of the School of Graduate Studies, said at a brief presentation ceremony on Tuesday, September 27.

“We’ve had a lot of celebrities enrolling in UPSA in recent years, but some of them couldn’t cope with the high academic standards of the University. We are therefore proud of your achievements and would like to congratulate you on this great feat.”

Prof. Mawutor urged the renowned singer to not rest on her laurels but rather aspire to higher heights by furthering her postgraduate studies to the doctoral level.

He said the Management of UPSA is committed to attracting and retaining outstanding faculty and industry personnel who will both contribute to the body of knowledge and facilitate the transfer of knowledge.

“We will urge you to pursue a PhD programme right away, after which we will expect you to come back to UPSA to facilitate and teach the future generation, and share with them your rich wealth of knowledge and experience,” Prof Mawutor said.

In her response, Miss Acheampong thanked the School of Graduate Studies and the management of the University, especially the Vice-Chancellor, for the recognition, which she said, "she would relish for the rest of [her] life.”

She dedicated the award to celebrities in show business and urged them to extend their artistic talents into other unmined fields of endeavour.

“A lot of people often underestimate us, and I tell people all the time that creative people are so intelligent and smart,” she said. “Their ability to curate is something really special. And so, I want them to remember that they can also do it if they are determined and focused.”