I was too spiritual but I have seen the light now and I slay for Christ- Diana Asamoah

She attributed the change to being influenced by a fellow man of God who, in her opinion, had a misguided understanding of the Bible.
Ghanaian gospel artist Diana Asamoah has opened up about the evolution of her dressing style in recent years.
In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, Diana Asamoah explained that her choice of fashionable clothes, expensive wigs, and stylish shoes is intentional. She aims to present God and the gospel in a way that challenges the misconception that they are uninteresting.
The gospel singer acknowledged that her previous stance on certain clothing choices, such as trousers, was influenced by a limited understanding, and she is now working to correct the perceptions she may have inadvertently created.
Asamoah emphasized that her transformation reflects spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of what it truly means to be a Christian. She now recognizes that being godly is more about one's actions than outward appearances.
"It is about growth in Christ Jesus. We condemned makeup and other things we thought were worldly, but now we have seen the light and realized that being godly is more about your deeds and not about your looks. I’m correcting the wrong impressions and perceptions about being a Christian I planted into people with my current fashion sense," she explained.
Diana further revealed that a lot of Christian women are losing their husbands because they have refused to improve on the fashion sense. She explained that these women dress stylishly when they are in search of a husband, but as soon as God answers their prayers, they start to dress anyhow.
