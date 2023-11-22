I was too spiritual but I have seen the light now and I slay for Christ- Diana Asamoah

In a recent interview with Berla Mundi, Diana Asamoah explained that her choice of fashionable clothes, expensive wigs, and stylish shoes is intentional. She aims to present God and the gospel in a way that challenges the misconception that they are uninteresting.

Pulse Ghana

The gospel singer acknowledged that her previous stance on certain clothing choices, such as trousers, was influenced by a limited understanding, and she is now working to correct the perceptions she may have inadvertently created.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asamoah emphasized that her transformation reflects spiritual growth and a deeper understanding of what it truly means to be a Christian. She now recognizes that being godly is more about one's actions than outward appearances.

Pulse Ghana

"It is about growth in Christ Jesus. We condemned makeup and other things we thought were worldly, but now we have seen the light and realized that being godly is more about your deeds and not about your looks. I’m correcting the wrong impressions and perceptions about being a Christian I planted into people with my current fashion sense," she explained.