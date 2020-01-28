The celebrity couple who tied the knot in mid-2019 has travelled the world and have had a lot of fun.

But it seems the fun is not over. Because we have spotted them jamming to Ghanaian producer and singer Magnom’s hit single, titled “My Baby” (which features Joey B).

The afro-pop song which was released in 2017 and has garnered over 10 million views on YouTube was blazing during the couple’s recent road trip.

Magnom - My Baby feat. Joey B

Mr Ned was captured by Regina who was so focused on driving.

“Baby, you are so serious driving. Why?” Regina romantically quizzed her husband.

But Ned’s response, which was unclear, looks like he was thinking about business.

Watch the adorable moment below.