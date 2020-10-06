Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A check on their Instagram pages indicates that the couple have since unfollowed each other from the social media platform.

It is not clear why the couple decided to pathways on Instagram as both parties have remained mute about the development.

It is not clear when and why the couple decided to unfollow each other

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot back in 2019.

The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.