Regina Daniels and husband welcome newborn on their first son’s birthday

“It’s a Double celebration today for the family as Moon turns two years. He’s growing every day, looking forward to the future with so much enthusiasm.

“It’s also a delight to announce the arrival of our second son today. Regina and the baby are doing very well in Amman, Jordan,” the politician wrote.

To announce the moment to her followers, Regina Daniels shared a picture of herself when she was pregnant.

“June 29th is indeed a blessed date for me and my family…. With so much joy in my heart, I announce the birth of my second son. Moon and his younger brother are definitely gonna be each other’s lifetime companion, a partner in crime with an unbreakable bond in Jesus name,” she wrote.

Because of the almost 4 decades of years between them, Regina and Nwoko had their marriage criticised heavily when they tied the knot in April 2019. Nwoko is 61 whereas Regina is 21.

They welcomed their first child, Munir Nwoko, a little over a year after they married.

In an interview with Nigerian broadcaster, Daddy Freeze, they shared their thoughts on their marriage.

The actress indicated that her nature required marrying someone who is older.

“I don’t think I could have married someone of my age because I am quite stubborn, very stubborn, my head is not down but with my husband that is not the case because I respect him a lot.”