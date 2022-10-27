Regretful Afia Schwarzenegger offers herself to be lashed for campaigning for NPP (WATCH)

Two years after declaring support for the '4 More 4 Nana' campaign, Afia Schwarzenegger says she has regretted it and will offer herself to be whipped for such a decision.

Pulse Ghana

Ranting about the current hardships in the country, Afia Schwarzenegger says it is a ‘shameful period’ for all those who believed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said "NPP campaigners" deserve lashes for the current economic situation Ghanaians are going through.

“Fellow Ghanaians, its your one and only queen, Afia Schwarzenegger. Taking into consideration the ongoing economic difficulties in the country, it is best for you to carry along some canes to the national theatre and those of us who screamed ‘4More4Nana’ we will meet you there for our lashes. With the way things are going,……………Talk is cheap indeed,” she said.