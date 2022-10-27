The outspoken Ghanaian social media commentator who was a staunch supporter of Former President John Mahama and the NDC, shocked Ghanaians when she switched lanes to start supporting Nana Addo and the NPP in the past general elections.
Regretful Afia Schwarzenegger offers herself to be lashed for campaigning for NPP (WATCH)
Afia Schwarzenegger has shared her regret of campaigning for the New Patriotic Party and Nana Addo in the 2020 elections.
Two years after declaring support for the '4 More 4 Nana' campaign, Afia Schwarzenegger says she has regretted it and will offer herself to be whipped for such a decision.
Ranting about the current hardships in the country, Afia Schwarzenegger says it is a ‘shameful period’ for all those who believed Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the 2020 general elections.
In a video shared on her Instagram page, she said "NPP campaigners" deserve lashes for the current economic situation Ghanaians are going through.
“Fellow Ghanaians, its your one and only queen, Afia Schwarzenegger. Taking into consideration the ongoing economic difficulties in the country, it is best for you to carry along some canes to the national theatre and those of us who screamed ‘4More4Nana’ we will meet you there for our lashes. With the way things are going,……………Talk is cheap indeed,” she said.
Afia Schwarzenegger has now joined the likes of Prince David Osei, Samini, Sarkodie and others who have shared the regret of supporting the NPP in the 2020 elections. Hear more from her in the video below.
