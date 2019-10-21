Shatta Wale’s second edition of the concert which was held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra some embarrassments, from Kwaw Kese being pelted with bottles on stage to Fantana showing off her menstrual pad.

But Eno was saved by her smartness and sense of humour during her exciting performance.

She was performing her latest hit single “Heavy Load” when her wig accidentally came off.

Her voluptuous dancer was quick to grab it but decided to swing it as part of her choreography.

Eno later shared the video on Instagram and replied the trolls: “Yes my wig came off but the queen never flops make good use of everything life gives u.”

Watch the full video below.