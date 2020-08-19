On Tuesday, Kuami Eugene shared a post suggesting that he had welcomed a princess named ‘Kimbelly’.

He shared a shot video holding a baby and surrounded by two women. He captioned: “It’s A Blessing How Every Gate Is Opening For Me This Year… Little Princess Is A Week Old Today.”

The post attracted a lot of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities – but some of his crushes and groupies weren’t happy about it.

Reacting to the backlash, the “Open Gate” singer denied that he has a baby and assured all his fans – including his crushes and groupies – that he isn’t a father yet.

“Let me clear the air. The little princess I posted yesterday is my big sister’s daughter,” he said. “And I was super happy and I’m still super happy because this is the first time I am going to be an uncle.”

“I beg you, I haven’t given birth. But then again, thank you to everyone who called me to congratulate me.”

“Please, I no born yet. So, if you are home and you are angry about Kuami having a baby, relax. I no born. Then again, thank you for being there for me,” he concluded.

Watch Kuami Eugene deny that he isn’t a father below.