Repented hookup girl shows up to claim Sister Derby's new lover as her baby daddy (WATCH)

In a new video seen by pulse.com.gh, the repented hookup lady known as Chocolate Candy whilst confessing about engaging in money rituals, has mentioned that she has also had a child with David.

Before this revelation, David was also said to be the baby daddy of Queen Farcadi, another popular Ghanaian socialite who boldly claims her life as a prostitute.

According to Chocolate Candy, real name Eunice Nana Adjoa Andoh, she was also into prostitution and through that had an encounter with David. "Farcadi's baby daddy was also my baby daddy, David. Yeah, I met David through social media," she said.

In a confession about how she engaged in money rituals, Chocolate Candy said she was once cursed that she can't stay in school by a woman she insulted when she was young, hence, she dropped out of school to become a prostitute.

"In my young ages, you'll be arrested if you were adulterous than me. Eunice Adjoa Andoh, everybody knows me in Takoradi, I was fornicating a lot, I couldn't even stay in school after my Landlord's wife cursed me," she said.

"I was at Accra Poly but I couldn't complete too, I quit and started prostitution in Accra. I wanted to make money by all means ... so David, our child, I am sorry, I've gone to use him for money rituals without my knowledge," she claimed in the video.

"In 2016, I got pregnant for Farcadi's baby daddy. We did it just once so he thought it wasn't his baby but later, he accepted responsibility," she said.

Detailing what happened later, she said she saw a Mallam's contact on TV whilst she was pregnant in 2016 and visited his shrine in Nkoranzah for money rituals but unknowingly, her unborn baby was exchanged for the money.

"They gave me a book that money will be appearing inside but when I came back, the money was not coming. So I called him and he said I should come back and sacrifice. Not knowing the animal I killed was my child," Chocolate Candy said in the video below.

According to Nana Adjoa, she however gave birth later but the ten days after her baby mysteriously died.

She advised young girls not to fall for social media pressure as she disclosed she later had money through hookup because she was making GH2000 each day. According to her, the hook was also a cover-up as the money ritual was what was making her get money from her clients.