Respect is earned not demanded – Stonebwoy tells Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy has responded to some comments passed by Shatta Wale on Joy FM where he stated that Stonebwoy and Sarkodie need to show him some respect because he was their senior in the music industry.

According to Shatta Wale, when he released his first official song “Bandana from Ghana” they were both in either Primary or JHS. But because both artiste feels like they are on the same level they don’t want to respect him.

But Stonebwoy in his reaction to this statement stated that Shatta might feel he is not being respected by some artiste in the country but he should also not forget that he is the same artiste who keeps on disrespecting other acts.

He added that respect is earned and before Shatta came out Samini already had songs out as well as the likes of Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, and others but they have never come out to ask their fellow act to respect them.

credit: GHPAGE