Reuters international journalist shock as his luxury apartment in Accra floods (VIDEO)

The Reuter's correspondent for Ghana, Senegal and Sierra Leone, posted his flooded apartment on social media with the caption "waking up in Accra today, how's your morning going?"

The tweets have since gone viral with over 55,000 views, almost 2000 retweets and hundreds of comments from tweeps. Mr Cooper who also owns a dog pet shared a moment his pet had to hop on a chair in his flooded room to stay above the water.

According to him, his apartment is located "just off Ring Road central, near the 'Circle' interchange". The area happens to be one of the most affected areas in Accra that have turned into a lake after the downpour.

So far, a joint team of military and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has gone on a rescue mission after the torrential rains.

The Public Relations Officer for the National Disaster Management Organisation, George Ayisi, in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, said NADMO officers, together with others from the 48 Engineers Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces have been deployed to some areas to manage the situation.

“We have deployed a team to Alajo, Tetegu STC junction, and Cantonments. At Cantonments, for instance, 48 Engineers team have also joined in". He urged individuals in such situations to reach out to the organization’s toll-free on 112 or call 0302964884.

The tweets by Cooper has also been attracting mixed reactions. A tweep @daniel_ceek wrote "sorry but there are a whole lot of houses that never experienced this Meaning you rented the wrong place You should’ve check the surroundings if the house is situated at waterways or not This is not about “waking up in Ghana like this” but waking up in waterway houses like this!!".

"Leave this country ASAP!!! Ghana should be only considered as a place for vacations and holidays in December. Every youth must leave this country ASAP," another Twitter user, @RichardMomprah said.