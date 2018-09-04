Rev. Azigiza Jnr unveiled as Zylofon Cash brand ambassador

news

Reverend Victor Kpapko Addo known in showbiz as Azigiza Jnr has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Zylofon Cash.

The unveiling of the Azigiza Jnr took place on Thursday, 3rd September 2018 at the Zylofon Cash Head Office in Accra during the launch of Ghana’s Most Creative Child (GMCC) which is another project outlined by Zylofon Cash.

Zylofon Cash is aimed at helping people to benefit from their creative pieces being a musician, poet, comedian, beat-maker and all creative art fields.

Rev. Azigiza is an author, pastor, multimedia consultant, tv presenter, content creator, inspirational speaker; entrepreneur, a mentor & a husband to one wife (Trudy) for 16 years and has two children (Jaydee & Janelle).

Rev. Azigiza was once a dancer, later became Africa’s number 1 DJ, a Musician and a radio presenter on Joy FM. He has gained so much experience in life and this makes him versatile and effective to Brand Zylofon Cash.